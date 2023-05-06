Trisha Yearwood has listed the historic Southern manor home where she has filmed her cooking show for sale, and pictures show a mix of elegance and down-home living.

Yearwood's 5-bedroom-7-bathroom, 6,553-square-foot manor home in the upper-crust Brentwood area of Nashville is on the market for $4.5 million, and that price includes some of the highest-end amenities. Originally built in 1920, the luxury property has been completely updated without losing any of its historic charm.

One of the main attractions of the stunning home is, of course, the kitchen, which served as the setting for Yearwood's cooking show on the Food Network, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, for 11 years. The chef's kitchen features Wolf appliances, including a double-oven, six-burner cooktop, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave and a subzero refrigerator. The oversized kitchen opens onto an eating area that features French doors that step out onto the backyard and pool area, offering spectacular views of the property.

Other highlights include a sweeping staircase, elaborate trim work throughout, three fireplaces, an elevator, a master suite with an oversized walk-in closet and a grand master bathroom and more.

The exterior amenities include a pool and a pool house, as well as a detached garage, and the very private residence sits behind double gates in one of the most exclusive areas of Music City, with nine surveillance cameras offering even more security.

Yearwood tells People that it's "bittersweet" to list the house, which she bought in 2000. Even after she moved to Oklahoma to live with her husband, Garth Brooks, she retained the house, which she and Brooks used as "home base" when they would travel to Nashville to record or visit friends. It's been the site of many family holiday gatherings, parties for their band members, poker nights and pool parties over the years, and Yearwood began filming her show there after she and Brooks moved back to Nashville in 2014.

Lorie Lytle with Fridrich & Clark Realty holds the listing on Yearwood's historic Southern manor home. According to online property sites, the $4.5 million asking price beaks down to $687 per square foot and a monthly payment of $26,893.

