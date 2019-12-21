The family of country singer Tucker Beathard have issued a statement after the singer's brother, Clayton, died following a stabbing at a Nashville bar on Saturday morning (Dec. 21).

22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III both died after being stabbed in a fight outside of the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in downtown Nashville early Saturday. Police responded to the scene shortly before 3AM after the two men and one other were stabbed following an argument that started inside the bar and turned into a physical confrontation after it spilled over outside. Beathard and Trapeni both died after being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The third victim was treated and released.

Beathard's father is famed country songwriter Casey Beathard, and in addition to brother Tucker, who is a rising country singer-songwriter, his other brother is San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. Casey Beathard and his wife, Susan, issued a statement, as reported by Nashville's Tennessean newspaper, praising their son's faith, compassion and strength and thanking everyone for their outpouring of prayers and comfort:

It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming. We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family's, friends' and teammates' backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated 'wrong.' Yes, he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong. He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I knew he would have been. He loved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love and pride for his older brothers was off the charts. He will be missed. That is an understatement. Nobody's light shined like his when he smiled. That is what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now. He always worried about all of our welfare, never his own. I say that to say, to those who knew and loved him, please lean into the Lord’s strength, trust in the Lord and carry on. Carry him with you like a chip on your shoulder, like the one he carried. He loved people saying he could do something. That’s where he thrived mostly. He was never afraid of a challenge so please, all of you, take on the next challenge with faith in God and knowing Clay is smiling down and has your back. I love all of you and I love for the gift he was to us for a little while. I beg that your thoughts and prayers go out to the whoever committed this act but the Trapeni family also. Paul was Clay's teammate and friend at BGA who was also taken in the incident.

C.J. Beathard is returning home to Nashville to be with his family in their loss. The 49ers have issued a statement via Twitter, writing, ""The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."

Nashville police are asking for anyone with information about the man pictured in the surveillance footage below to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbings.

Tucker Beathard released his debut single, "Rock On," in 2016. He most recently released "Better Than Me" in 2019.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., who went on to play for Long Island University.