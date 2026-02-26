RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch &#8211; Ty Myers Is a Country Music Triple Threat

RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch – Ty Myers Is a Country Music Triple Threat

Libby Danforth

Ty Myers is one of the fastest-rising artists in country music, and he's a triple threat as a singer, songwriter and guitarist.

That's why, at just 18 years of age, he's one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Ty Myers?

Ty Myers is a country singer-songwriter and guitarist who is originally from Texas.

He was raised around music; his father is a musician, and his uncle is Dean Sams from Lonestar. Myers is also related to George Strait's piano player, Ronnie Huckaby, a longtime Ace in the Hole Band member.

Myers scored his first musical success in 2023, when his song "Tie That Binds" went viral on TikTok.

He released his debut album, The Select, in January of 2025 and promoted it through extensive touring. The album's single, "Ends of the Earth," scored his first Top 15 hit at country radio.

He's set to release his sophomore album in March.

What Are Ty Myers' Top Songs?

"Tie That Binds" was the song that first brought him to public attention online.

"Ends of the Earth" is his biggest hit to date, landing at No. 12 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

What Are Ty Myers' Career Highlights?

Myers' debut album has been certified Gold.

He made his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut in January, and he's opened for Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Old Dominion, Tim McGraw and Willie Nelson.

Vevo named him a DSCVR Artist to Watch in 2026, and he's received glowing press from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Forbes, the Los Angeles Times, Guitar.com, Premier Guitar and more.

What's Next for Ty Myers in 2026?

Myers is set to release his sophomore album, Heavy on the Soul, on March 27. He recorded the album at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and the new collection highlights his blues, soul and Southern rock influences.

Myers is also set to tour extensively in 2026. He's set to support Luke Combs on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour from March until August.

He'll also debut at Stagecoach and the C2C: Country to Country Festival.

For more information about Ty Myers, please visit his official website.

