Tyler Hubbard took on a very sensitive social issue when he recently came out in public support of TOMS' anti-gun violence campaign, and now some of his fellow country stars are joining him.

The Florida Georgia Line singer posted to Instagram on Nov. 29 to share his support of TOMS' End Gun Violence Together campaign. TOMS shoe company founder Blake Mycoskie recently launched the campaign after the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in California, which took place just miles from TOMS' headquarters. The campaign calls on citizens to visit the TOMS website and send a postcard to their elected representatives demanding that they take action on universal background checks, which TOMS says is a measure 90 percent of Americans support. Just days after he posted his initial message, Hubbard posted again to further explain his position, this time challenging a number of fellow country stars to join in the campaign.

Lady Antebellum were quick to take up Hubbard's challenge, turning to their own Instagram to write, "Challenge proudly accepted, @thubbmusic. Let's #EndGunViolenceTogether. Go to TOMS.com to send your Representatives a postcard demanding they take action on what more than 90% of Americans agree on: universal background checks."

Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild responded by sharing that the topic "has been on my heart for a long time. I live in a house where we own guns. This isn't about taking away anyone's rights, it's merely about protecting our children, our fans and our rights. We need better background checks. It's not too much to ask of any gun-owner that lives in this country. Our children are more important and deserve the respect to live in a country where they don't have to be afraid."

Hubbard said in his original post that his message was "not political," noting that he is a gun owner himself. "As far as the Second Amendment goes, that's something I take very serious," he stated, calling universal background checks "a step in the right direction."

The FGL singer called for an end to the "hateful comments" his stance had elicited in his follow-up, saying, "I think we can all show love even if we disagree with one another, and let's all become better for it....from one country boy to the next, I love you guys no matter what you believe, and I hope this clears up any confusion that I may have caused."

Dierks Bentley has also posted in support of the End Gun Violence Together campaign, praising Mycoskie and the campaign and calling for fans to check it out.

Joe Jonas, Ryan Seacrest and actor Josh Duhamel are among the other stars who've come out in support of the campaign. TOMS has donated $5 million to various organizations that are committed to ending gun violence "through various tactics including programming in communities of color, mental health, research and policy, suicide prevention, and more."