USDA Recalls 72,000 Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Chicken, Beef + Pork

Gulp! Just after we annihilated more than our usual share of turkey comes a major USDA recall for more than 72,000 pounds of meat.

The recall was initiated on Nov. 9, but the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service has since expanded the list to include additional products as of Nov. 25. It now includes ready-to-eat chicken, beef and pork due to listeria concerns.

The latest addition of the recall includes any package of ready-to-eat food from Yu Shang Food produced before Oct. 28, 2024.

Nearly 30 products have been impacted: Here is the full list of those ready-to-eat meals.

From this latest outbreak alone, there have been 59 cases and 10 deaths.

If you have any of the affected products in your freezer currently, you are urged to purge those from your home. The USDA says you can take the product back to where you purchased it for a refund, or you can toss it.

We made the mistake of Googling symptoms of listeria so you don't have to. Let's just say you would know if you had it. Some report a major case of the bubble guts, and other symptoms are way more serious, leading to death in some cases.

For scale, the average 18-wheeler trailer can haul about 80,000 pounds. Picture one of those filled to the brim with these products, that's how much ready-to-eat food is being affected by this recall. Better safe than sorry!

