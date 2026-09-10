A little-known part of life on tour is that things can get a little boring backstage while artists and crew are waiting for the show to kick off. Maybe that's why backstage pranks are so prevalent in the touring industry — and even Vince Gill's camp isn't immune.

Charlie Worsham recently joined me on Taste of Country Nights and gave me a look at what happens when the crew has a few hours to kill before a Gill concert.

Charlie Worsham Reveals the Classic Prank That Gets Pulled Backstage at Vince Gill's Show

Charlie Worsham reveals to me that "there has been a plastic dog poop placed strategically in the different dressing rooms and production offices."

Get our free mobile app

Yep. While the crowd gets excited to see the Country Music Hall of Famer perform, there is fake dog poop being strategically placed backstage.

Worsham said it's just part of what happens when you're on the road and have plenty of time to kill between shows.

"Cause you know, the gig is a couple hours a night, you got the rest of the day to kill," he said. "Sometimes boredom can inspire quite a bit."

Has Vince Gill Ever Been Pranked Backstage?

Naturally, I had to know if Gill had been a victim of the fake poop prank yet.

"I can't confirm that one," Worsham said. "It hasn't happened yet."

So I came up with a plan for Worsham to prank one of the greatest country artists of all-time.

I told him, "Maybe call a local humane society. Have them bring some adoptable puppies by, run them around backstage, let Vince pet them before he goes on stage, then put the portable poop right there and he'll believe it."

Worsham chimed in to show that he was actually interested in doing this.

"Right by the pedal board. Right there on stage, and he'll say, 'Somebody pooped right here on the stage.' It will be great."

Read More: Remember When Vince Gill Earned a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Then Worsham realized he might have just outed himself.

"Oh goodness," he said. "I'm going to get myself in trouble."

I have a feeling Gill might want to keep an eye on his dressing room -- and his pedal board.

The 10 Best Vince Gill Songs Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has enjoyed a long, slow, steady climb to the top.

Over the course of his five decades in music, he's become one of country music's most beloved singers and musicians. Whether performing in the realm of bluegrass, mainstream radio country or rock, Gill has quietly become one of the genre's most luminous hitmakers. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak