Amy Grant is opening up about the quality that first drew her to Vince Gill — and the reason that same quality has remained so important throughout their marriage.

The “Baby, Baby” singer recently reflected on her relationship with Gill, 69, saying his kindness and respect for her made an impression she couldn't shake.

Grant, 65, and Gill met in 1993 and remained friends for years before eventually marrying in March 2000.

Amy Grant Fell for Vince Gill's Kindness

On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Grant appeared on the Human School Podcast and explained what brought her and Gill together.

We got together because he was the kindest person I ever met, and I was so attracted to him. I fell in love with him. I couldn’t un-know his kindness.

At the time they met, both were married to other people and were working together. But Grant said she couldn't forget the respect she felt from Gill.

Read More: Behind the Scenes of Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Home Life [Exclusive]

“We worked together. I was married. He was married. And all I know to say is I couldn’t un-know what it felt like to feel that kind of respect,” she said.

Grant said Gill's kindness and authenticity “tilted my world on its axis.” Their relationship took years to evolve, however. They eventually married in March 2000, seven years after first meeting.

Their Marriage Is Built on Respect

Grant described marriage as “the giant rock tumbler,” saying the experience has taught her how to navigate life alongside another person while recognizing that they are still individuals: “His life is his life. Our lives are beside each other.”

Read More: Vince Gill Breaks Down During On-Stage Dolly Parton Tribute [WATCH]

She added that she and Gill have faced different opportunities and physical challenges, but the respect she felt for him from the beginning has remained one of the most meaningful parts of their relationship.

“That respect I felt in him from the beginning has been one of the most wonderful things, to learn to live respectfully alongside somebody else,” Grant said.

That perspective also came through when Grant was recovering from a brain injury in 2022. When she worried about what her recovery might look like, Gill reminded her to focus on the life she had that day.

Amy, life happens to every one of us every day. All you do is you just take the hand you’re dealt that day and live the life that you get.

For Grant, that kindness and perspective remain at the heart of the life she and Gill have built together.