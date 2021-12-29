Vince Gill is a prolific singer-songwriter in his own right, but it doesn't look like he'll be plying that side of his craft as a member of the Eagles any time soon. In a new interview, the country icon says the legendary country-rock group have no plans to record new music with the current lineup that he's part of.

"I don’t think so," Gill tells Cleveland.com. "There doesn’t seem to be any kind of attempt at that, and I think that’s pretty healthy."

Gill adds that he turned down the opportunity to add one of his own songs to the Eagles' set because he feels their shows should focus on the classics fans expect to hear.

"Don [Henley] was nice enough to say, 'Hey, let’s do one of your songs,' and I said, 'With all due respect, I’d rather not,'” he shares. "I’m already stepping onto a place where a lot of people may not be that accepting of me. The last thing I want to do is give them one more reason to say, 'I didn’t come here to hear his songs, too. I just came to hear Eagles songs!' So, we’ve kind of kept it at that, which seems to make the most sense."

Gill surprised fans when he joined the Eagles in 2017. He made his concert debut with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on July 15, 2017, in a new lineup that includes Deacon Frey. Gill and the younger Frey took the stage at Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh for the Eagles' first-ever concert without Glenn Frey, who died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67 after suffering complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Gill and Frey have toured with the Eagles ever since, and the shows have included Deacon Frey taking over lead vocals on "Take It Easy," as well as Gill singing "Lyin' Eyes" and "Take It to the Limit."

The Eagles have devoted much of 2021 to their Hotel California Tour, which was rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic. Those shows featured the group performing their 1976 Hotel California album in its entirety, backed by an orchestra and a 22-person choir. A second set featured the band performing a selection of the greatest hits from across their career, and the shows have given Gill a chance to expand his vocal role in the Eagles.

"We did 'Ol’ 55' for a while, which I’ve always loved," he tells Cleveland.com. "I was asked to sing 'Try and Love Again,' which they never did for the longest time. We’re doing the Hotel California record from start to finish and Don said, 'I think you should sing that,' so OK. You’ve just got that catalog of material and every night it’s great song after great song after great song. There are a few things that have popped up and kind of evolved. It’s working and everybody seems to be having a good time."

