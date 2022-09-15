Vince Gill was honored at the taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill on Monday (Sept. 12) in Nashville, and while on the red carpet with daughters Jenny and Corrina Gill, he shared an update on the recovery of his wife, Amy Grant, who was not in attendance.

Grant was injured in a bicycle accident in July that has left her unable to do events for the time being.

"She’s doing great," Gill tells Entertainment Tonight. "She’s pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight, but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still. That’s hard for her, because she is very active."

"She knows that she is well thought of, well-loved and represented tonight, so it’s all good," he adds.

Gill also says he's looking forward to taking the stage with Grant during their Christmas at the Ryman residency this December. The singer says the best part about doing the residency with Grant is that "she's okay."

"We've done that for a long, long time, perform together, but just the fact that she's okay is all that matters," he says.

Grant was hospitalized after the July 27 accident, which occurred at Nashville's Percy Warner Park near Harpeth Hills Golf Course. She was transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts and abrasions. According to Grant's management, she also suffered a concussion. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

In late August, Grant gave fans an update on her condition herself, saying, "I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf. I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts."

CMT Giants: Vince Gill airs on CMT on Sept 16.

See Country Music's Most Powerful Women: