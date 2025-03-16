Vince Gill didn't hold back when he was asked his opinion on Taylor Swift.

"She's awesome. I'm crazy about her," Gill told the Oklahoma Hall of Fame during a wide-ranging interview earlier this month.

Gill sat down for an hour long chat with the folks at his home state's Hall of Fame, and Swift's name came up when he was asked if he has ever had the chance to work with the country-turned-pop superstar.

Vince and Swift might be an unexpected match-up, but he says that not only has he crossed paths with her -- he's covered one of her songs.

"I did the CMA awards with her one year. Myself and Alison Krauss did an acoustic version of her song, 'Red,'" he recalls.

He's also got thoughts on her controversial appearances at NFL games to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "I've always been crazy about her and I just laugh when everybody gets so uptight when she goes to football games," Gill continues.

"What's wrong with you?" he said, a question aimed at football fans who don't take kindly to all the attention Swift gets on the jumbotron when she's in the stands. "Somebody said, 'what do you think about her'? I said 'Hell, they don't cut away to her as much as they do Jerry Jones at the Dallas Cowboys games -- what's the big deal?'"

Gill broke down the Swift and Kelce relationship to the bare basics: "It's just a girl likes a guy and they're going to a ballgame," he explained. When he puts it like that, their relationship sounds pretty relatable to just about anyone.

Gill continued gushing about Swift, saying, "She's one of the most beautiful women I've ever seen. She's stunningly beautiful."

What is it about Swift that make people obsessed with her? Gill had an answer, "There's just a handful of people that they have that charisma. They own a room. It's fascinating to watch. I'm a wallflower."

"The scrutiny that that much popularity is under is staggering."

The country music legend compared the obsession of Swift to that of Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson: All eyes on her, always.

