Vince Gill Has a Strong Opinion About Fans Sitting Down at His Shows

Vince Gill sees you when you are sitting down at his concerts, and he has mixed feelings about it.

During a recent guest interview on the Oklahoma Hall of Fame podcast, the host remarked that he noticed at one of Gill's shows that all of the fans in the crowd were seated the whole concert.

"Well, they're all old," Gill quips.

"I think a lot of it is, people pay so much money for those seats, that the last thing they want to do is have somebody standing up in front of them and they can't see the show," the "When I Call Your Name" singer continues, explaining his true feelings on the situation.

Gill explains when it's okay to stand and when it's not, at his shows: "There's times where everybody is rockin' and everybody gets up and it's fine," he says.

"But ya know, all those sweet little ballads and stuff, it's not the time to do that."

Get our free mobile app

Gill says he's even noticed that the sitting, standing division can vary based on what part of the country he's performing in.

"It's interesting how crowds are in different parts of the country," he says. "Just like the people, it's indicative of what the people are like. People are more polite in the Midwest, and not as rowdy."

"Some towns are just all about roaring and partying and carrying on, some aren't. You just never know."

At the end of the day, Gill says that, "All you want people to do is respond."

If you are sitting, but very into it, he is a happy camper — just as he is if you are standing and getting rowdy ... just not while he is singing "How Lonely Looks."

Enjoy 22 Pictures of Vince Gill Young Vince Gill started his solo career in Nashville in the early 1980s. Since then, he has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and sold more than 26 million albums. When it comes to winning awards, Gill is no slouch, either — he has won 22 Grammys and 18 CMAs lifetime. In 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Let's take a look back at 22 pictures of Vince Gill young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul