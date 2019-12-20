Pop-alternative band Walk Off the Earth created a new cover of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" that sounds like a completely different song, in a good way!

The band released their take on the song on their social media accounts. The four-piece used some everyday items, along with a number of bells, to complete their instrumental section. Gathered on the floor with a box in the middle that holds two bowls of nails, bolts, etc., just picking up the items creates a new sound that is unlike anything you've heard before.

Miniature drum sticks tap against mugs and glasses to the beat of the song while lead singer Sarah Blackwood croons out the smash hit. The other three members join in, with Blackwood showing off their unique vocals and unorthodox instruments.

Walk Off the Earth became a band in 2006 and quickly gained popularity for their astonishing covers of popular songs on their YouTube channel. You may recognize them for using everyday objects as instruments, their pristine a capella vocals, or their videos of five members playing one guitar to a song.

The band recently covered Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's "Me!", creating an acoustic breezy masterpiece with just two members, a guitar, and ukelele.

"Old Town Road" was originally recorded by Lil Nas X and soon got a remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The single has achieved the title of longest-running Hot 100 hip-hop single of all time. It is also officially Diamond certified.