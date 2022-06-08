Walker Hayes Remembers Late Daughter Oakleigh With Photo Showing Moment of ‘Redemption’

Walker Hayes is remembering his daughter, Oakleigh, who died four years ago during delivery. In a special post, the singer wishes his late little girl a happy 4th birthday, and also shares a particularly sweet person who has offered his family a slice of "redemption."

The photo shows Hayes' wife Laney, and a baby, who is also named Oakley, from another family. According to Hayes' social media posts, the family has been spending time with little Oakley and babysitting her. The snap shows Laney and the toddler smiling sweetly into the camera, which made an impact on Hayes, who says he didn't know if Laney would be able to hold another baby.

The singer honors their late daughter and expresses his thankfulness for Oakley in the caption.

"There’s so much redemption in this picture can’t stand it y’all," the country star writes. "Our Oakleigh is with Jesus but this Oakley and her parents have been the arms of the Lord firmly wrapped around our entire family. There were days I wondered if Laney would ever hold a baby and smile again."

"Today is our Oakleigh’s 4th birthday and while we wish were celebrating with her on this earth, we praise God for the eternal impact she’s had on us and the world! Hallelujah," he writes, concluding his post.

Previous posts have shown the Hayes family taking care of Oakley. In one humorous video, the Hayes gang of eight plays with her on the trampoline, and she becomes a little upset after she is hit lightly with a ball.

"Don’t mess with Oakley," Hayes wrote alongside the clip.

Hayes and Laney lost their daughter, Oakleigh Klover, on June 6, 2018, after Laney suffered a uterine rupture. Hayes has been open about the grief he and his family have experienced since the loss of their baby, and he wrote about it in his book, Glad You're Here.

