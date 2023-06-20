Walker Hayes + Daughter Loxley Tell a &#8216;True Story&#8217; With Adorable Ode to Taylor Swift [Watch]

Walker Hayes + Daughter Loxley Tell a ‘True Story’ With Adorable Ode to Taylor Swift [Watch]

Jason Kempin, Kevin Winter, Getty Images/Instagram

Walker Hayes' 9-year-old daughter Loxley — aka Lolly — slept "through her way-too-expensive birthday gift" — but it's a whole lot more adorable than it sounds.

In fact, the experience was so unforgettable that Hayes wrote a song about it, and the father-daughter duo performed it on social media on Monday (June 19).

In the tender moment, Hayes and Lolly strum guitar and mandolin, respectively, as they sing together about a recent birthday gift that Hayes and his wife Laney gave their daughter.

"Two Taylor Swift concert ticket stubs / Cost me more than my mortgage does / And that was before T-shirts, Cokes and popcorn," Hayes sings at the beginning of the clip.

Apparently, he and Lolly were two of the fans who attended a recent show on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and though he paid a hefty price of admission, Hayes' song goes on to explain why the memory itself was priceless.

"Watching her watch her hero / Singing every single word to every song," Hayes goes on to sing, before Lolly started to get tired — and she fell asleep in her dad's arms, right there in the middle of Swift's set.

"Who am I that I get to hold a real life princess / While she sleeps through her way-too-expensive birthday gift? / I just hope that she grows up and always knows that / Me, her mom and Jesus love her even more than she loves / Taylor Swift," he sings in the chorus, turning aside to compliment Lolly's mandolin skills.

Hayes has a long history of involving his kids in his music. Most recently, Lolly joined him during a Red Rocks show to sing his tender fatherhood ballad, "If Father Time Had a Daughter."

Of course, Hayes' other children have gotten in on the fun, too: The singer's OG dance partner is his oldest daughter Lela, who helped him make the "Fancy Like" dance that went viral on TikTok and took his country music superstardom to a whole new level back in 2021.

12 Walker Hayes' Songs "Fancy Like" Fans Will Love

Fans of Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" need to know about these songs, too. The hitmaker has been in Nashville for nearly two decades, one failed recording contract, a flirtation with being broke and an alcohol addiction. That's a lot to write about, and he does so in the most accessible ways. What's your favorite Walker Hayes song? Find links to each in the description.
Filed Under: Taylor Swift, Walker Hayes
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country