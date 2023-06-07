Walker Hayes and his family are remembering the singer's late daughter Oakleigh Klover, who died during delivery five years ago, on June 6, 2018.

Hayes, his wife Laney and the couple's six other children — Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley and Everly — visited Oakleigh's grave to commemorate her birthday, which is also the anniversary of the day she died. The singer posted a snapshot of Oakleigh's gravestone, which is engraved with a C.S. Lewis quote, "I was made for another world."

Around the stone are some specially decorated rocks and a vase of blue flowers, and each member of the family is pointing one foot in to touch Oakleigh's grave. Hayes captioned his post with a simple red heart emoji.

Hayes and Laney lost their daughter after Laney suffered a uterine rupture. Hayes has been open about his grief since the loss, and he wrote about it in his book, Glad You're Here. His hit song, "AA," was inspired by the day Oakleigh was buried — a day that Hayes, who is a sober alcoholic, nearly relapsed in his sobriety.