Walker Hayes was joined by some special guests at a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, March 24. While Hayes was performing his song "Delorean," Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager appeared onstage to perform the song’s accompanying TikTok dance.

In a video shared by People, Kotb and Bush Hager are all smiles as they bust a move onstage while Hayes performs. His children also join them on stage for the special guest appearance.

The special appearance came after Hayes surprised Kotb and Bush Hager on Today on Thursday morning. The singer sneaked up behind the hosts while they were attempting to complete a challenge Hayes previously shared on TikTok. Hayes chatted with the hosts about his 2022 ACM Awards performance, his Grammy nomination for "Fancy Like" and his upcoming book, Glad You’re Here, which he revealed will be out May 3.

Hayes debuted the official TikTok dance for "Delorean" earlier this year. The dance came after the success of "Fancy Like." The singer debuted the "Delorean" TikTok dance alongside his children, including 16-year-old Lela, who helped her dad debut the "Fancy Like" dance in June of 2021. Hayes and his children have also created TikTok dances for many others of his songs, including "U Gurl," "Country Stuff" and "AA." Each of the songs appears on Hayes’ Country Stuff the Album.

In June of 2021, Hayes appeared on Today to help teach the hosts the dance for "Fancy Like." He shared a video of the moment on TikTok, showing himself playing the guitar while the hosts learned the dance via Zoom.

"@hodaandjenna had me cracking up learning the #fancylike dance this morning," he wrote.