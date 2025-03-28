See the Setlist From Opening Night of Warren Zeiders’ ‘Relapse’ Tour

Warren Zeiders kicked off the Relapse Tour on Thursday (March 27) at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn.

The cross-country trek is the biggest tour he's done so far, and he is taking the stage in venues that are larger than he's played before.

Hot off a quick trip to Europe for a handful of shows, the "Pretty Little Poison" singer brought big energy to the stage, utilizing every inch of the platform as he engaged with the crowd.

Fans also got to witness firsthand the results of his time spent in the gym: The "Relapse" singer was shirtless for a song or two.

It's not clear if, or when, he put his shirt back on.

More Warren Zeiders' 2025 Relapse Tour Dates Added

Initially the Relapse Tour was scheduled to run through May 17, but keeping with the them of this being his biggest tour yet, he's extended his time on the road. Zeiders added a whopping 32 dates, more than doubling his itinerary.

While the first slate of spring dates is called the Relapse Tour — with Tyler Braden serving as direct support — the second portion will be called something different.

The Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour will not only have new venues, but also new opening acts. The added dates will feature Chayce Beckham as the opening act for the U.S. leg and Dylan Marlowe for a handful of shows in Canada.

Here Is Warren Zeiders' Relapse Tour Setlist

"Intoxicated"

"Crying Whiskey"

"Betrayal"

"Fight Like Hell"

"Bad"

"Lies"

"Heartbreaker"

"Sin So Sweet"

"Brand New Man" (Brooks & Dunn cover)

"You for a Reason"

"Relapse"

"Love in Letting Go"

"Without You"

"Pretty Little Poison"

"Ride the Lightning"

Encore:

"Take It to the Grave"