Warren Zeiders' 2025 Relapse Tour hasn't even kicked off yet, but he's already extending the trek with a fall run.

The newly-announced dates kick off on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they'll be billed as the Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour, named for the album the singer released on Friday.

The fall iteration of the tour will also extend from domestic to international: Zeiders is playing several Canadian dates in the second half. Chayce Beckham and Dylan Marlowe will join him as opening acts starting in September.

The "Pretty Little Poison" star announced his new tour dates on social media, saying he "couldn't be more excited" about his 2025 plans.

The tour will now wrap in late November, with a concert in Zeiders' hometown of Hershey, Pa.

Tickets for the Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour go on sale this Friday (March 21). Visit the artist's website for details.

Warren Zeiders, 2025 Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour Dates:

Sept.11 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Sept. 12 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Airway Heights, Wa. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 18 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept.19 -- Everett, Wa. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena

Sept. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

Sept. 22 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

Sept. 24 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Sept. 27 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 28 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

Oct. 1 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Canada Life Place

Oct. 2 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell

Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 5 --Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 7 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 8 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 23 -- Omaha, Ne. @ The Astro Amphitheater

Oct. 24 -- Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 25 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 30 -- Macon, Ga. @ Atrium Health Amphitheater

Oct. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena

Nov. 1 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 6 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Nov. 7 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 8 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Nov. 13 -- Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Nov. 14 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 15 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 20 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 21 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Nov. 22 -- Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center