Warren Zeiders Adds a Big Batch of New 2025 Tour Dates
Warren Zeiders' 2025 Relapse Tour hasn't even kicked off yet, but he's already extending the trek with a fall run.
The newly-announced dates kick off on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they'll be billed as the Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour, named for the album the singer released on Friday.
The fall iteration of the tour will also extend from domestic to international: Zeiders is playing several Canadian dates in the second half. Chayce Beckham and Dylan Marlowe will join him as opening acts starting in September.
The "Pretty Little Poison" star announced his new tour dates on social media, saying he "couldn't be more excited" about his 2025 plans.
The tour will now wrap in late November, with a concert in Zeiders' hometown of Hershey, Pa.
Tickets for the Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour go on sale this Friday (March 21). Visit the artist's website for details.
Warren Zeiders, 2025 Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour Dates:
Sept.11 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Sept. 12 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Airway Heights, Wa. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 18 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept.19 -- Everett, Wa. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena
Sept. 20 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
Sept. 22 -- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
Sept. 24 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
Sept. 27 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 28 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
Oct. 1 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Canada Life Place
Oct. 2 -- Laval, Québec, Canada @ Place Bell
Oct. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 5 --Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 7 -- Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada @ Avenir Centre
Oct. 8 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
Oct. 23 -- Omaha, Ne. @ The Astro Amphitheater
Oct. 24 -- Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
Oct. 25 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
Oct. 30 -- Macon, Ga. @ Atrium Health Amphitheater
Oct. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena
Nov. 1 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Nov. 6 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Nov. 7 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Nov. 8 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Nov. 13 -- Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
Nov. 14 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 15 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 20 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 21 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Nov. 22 -- Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center
