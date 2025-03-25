Warren Zeiders Credits &#8216;God&#8217;s Favor&#8217; for His Quick Success

Warren Zeiders Credits ‘God’s Favor’ for His Quick Success

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Country music stars always give credit where it is due, and Warren Zeiders is no exception.

During a chat with FOX & Friends Weekend early in the morning before his show at the Houston Rodeo on March 15, the country newcomer talked about how far he's come in a really short amount of time.

This time last year, the "Relapse" singer was performing for just a few hundred people. Now? More than 50,000 attended his Houston concert.

"It's God’s favor," Zeiders admits.

"I believe that God has touched my life, my family’s life, and he’s given me a platform to touch other people’s lives," he adds. "I'm so grateful to say, like you said, a year ago, just 400 people … and now we’re playing in front of 70,000 tonight."

"It’s a blessing and it's God's grace."

Zeiders went on to talk about his latest album, Relapse (Aug. 2024). He opened up about the heaviness of the album title and how the project details how much he has been through in his life, despite being only 25.

Zeiders' rise to fame started after a disappointing lacrosse injury at his college in West Virginia, at Frost Burn State. He suffered one final concussion that caused him to give up his favorite sport and move back to his home state of Pennsylvania.

There, he began posting acoustic covers to TikTok and quickly rose to stardom in the country music scene.

In other achievements, Zeiders just moved into Round 2 in Taste of Country's March Man-Ness competition, which judges male country singers on ... well, their attractiveness. He's in a heated battle against Parker McCollum.

