Warren Zeiders has quickly become one of country music's hottest new names. Not only does he boast a fantastic singing voice, but he also happens to be in fantastic shape, physically.

The dude works out, to say the least.

Zeiders swung through the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole studio and I wanted to know, what does a healthy person eat as a late night snack?

The "Pretty Little Poison" singer did not disappoint, offering up a yogurt concoction of his own making. It includes yogurt, frozen blueberries (he swears up and down that the frozen ones taste better than fresh ones), honey and some graham crackers.

Well I hate to burst anyone's bubble, but I am not a healthy person. In fact, I am quite unhealthy — my doctor won’t leave me alone about cholesterol this and heart disease that — so I decided that I would give this healthy snack a try, with only a few tweaks.

Watch me consume my healthy new snack, thanks to Zeiders:

Delicious!

I was shocked that something a healthy person would eat could actually be good. In fact, once my kids saw me give Zeiders' snack a try, they wanted some, too, and they also liked it. So if you can make a former fat guy and two kids like some healthy food, you have a winner on your hands.

Zeiders seems to be somewhat impressed with my effort, jumping into the comments sectio of my post with a simple "😂 😂 ", but that may be more for my hopefulness of actually attaining an ab muscle for once.

Now don’t get too excited, healthy people — next week I plan on being back to my normal ways of adding quesadillas to cheeseburgers and other late night snacks, but just this once, being healthy was pretty cool.

