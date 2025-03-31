Warren Zeiders stopped by Taste of Country Nights on Monday morning (March 31), where he revealed to us that he is suddenly single after being cheated on.

Despite his heartache, the "Pretty Little Poison" singer sat down with me and dropped the exclusive about his recent breakup from his girlfriend.

"God's got a sense of humor. I just dropped this album called Relapse, Lies and Betrayal, and what I went through the last week or two, I literally just went through all three of those," he reveals.

When asked what happened, Zeiders confirms it was "A woman."

"To make it lightly is, I definitely went through those three sequences," he says, growing emotional. "If you want to take those three words at face value, that's kind of what I went through."

"The unfortunate thing is, this is something that was going on for a while, off and on, between the two of us," Zeiders continues, spilling his heart to us. "I don't want to give it too much light, 'cause I don't want to give her too much of a win."

Even worse, his girlfriend cheated with someone the country star knows.

"It's kind of like a double betrayal," he says.

Zeiders admits, though, that this hurt and heartache is fuel for him, and now he wants to get back into the studio to write more songs about what he's feeling.

The timing is unfortunate on that front, because he just kicked off his 2025 U.S. Relapse Tour, so he won't have much time to work on new music.

But Zeiders is officially single and fired up about his breakup, so don't try to wrong the man.

Next up for the rising star is a Thursday night (April 3) live concert in Milwaukee, then weekend dates in Waukee, Iowa and Minneapolis. He'll be on tour for most of the year. Give him a hug if you see him.

