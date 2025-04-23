Warren Zeiders clashed with a disrespectful audience member during his St. Augustine, Fla. show over the weekend.

The singer kicked the troublemaker out — but not before letting several F-bombs fly.

According to fan-filmed video posted to social media, it looks like Zeiders was in the middle of his set when he noticed a fan close to the front of the crowd flipping him the bird.

Apparently, he didn't take too kindly to the gesture.

"You wanna flip me off again a--hole? I'll get you kicked out of the f--king show."

"F--k me? F--k you," he continued, before finishing up the final lines song he was singing, a ballad from his Relapse, Lies & Betrayal album called "Love in Letting Go."

Read More: Warren Zeiders Was Cheated On — Now He's Single

Before he continued his set, Zeiders turned back around to offer a few more choice words to the unruly fan.

"Sorry your wife likes my f--king show and you don't," he said.

It seems like there's a jump in time in the video from that point, so it's unclear whether he continued to perform from there. But either way, Zeiders once again had to halt his show to deal with the audience member in question.

"You're gonna come to my show and flip me off? Get the f--k out, p--sy" the singer yelled, as the crowd cheered.

A separate fan-filmed clip from another angle shows the man in the crowd being escorted out by security before Zeiders resumed his set.

Zeiders is currently in the first leg of his 2025 Relapse Tour, a trek that takes his name from his latest album.

Before he even launched this round of dates, he extended it: The tour will continue as the Relapse, Lies & Betrayal Tour into late November, concluding with a show in the singer's home town of Hershey, Pa.