Warren Zeiders was among the performers at the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Parade on Saturday (June 14), an event that also served as President Trump's unofficial 79th birthday party.

The event took place in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C.

An assembled group of military service members were in the first rows of the crowd during Warren's performance, and others, including Vice President J.D. Vance, watched on from their spots in the crowd.

Zeiders sang his country radio hit "Pretty Little Poison" during the event, along with "Ride the Lightning," which he released in 2022.

During his time on the stage and on the live TV broadcast, Zeiders admitted he was nervous, but said he was honored to perform at the event. He also sent birthday wishes both to the U.S. Army and the president.

In addition to being televised, the livestream of the event is available to watch on the White House's YouTube page. Zeiders' performance begins about at the 2 hour and 12 minute mark of the three-hour broadcast.

According to USA Today, Zeiders was one of a relatively small lineup of musical artists who performed during the parade, along with Lee Greenwood, who sang "God Bless the USA" after Trump spoke, and rising country artist Noah Hicks.

Scotty Hasting, a former Army infantry soldier who was wounded in Afghanistan and has spoken about music's therapeutic role in managing his PTSD, also performed.

The event featured several performances from military groups, including the U.S. Army Drill Team, the U.S. Army Band: Latin Music Ensemble and the U.S. Army Band: Downrange.

As the portion of the parade featuring Zeiders' performance aired on NBC, live broadcasters were at a loss as to who he was, making for a moment of hilarity for viewers watching from home.

"I don't know who this is singing right now, and I probably should," one commentator admitted with a chuckle.

"Warren Zeiders. That's what we're told," another broadcaster later added, after some riffing and time-killing while they waited to hear the singer's name.

"Wallen Zeiders?" the first reporter second-guessed. "I think it was Wallen."

"Time for the Google," the second replied.