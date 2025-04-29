Why Did Warren Zeiders Just Invite President Trump to a Show?

It seems like Warren Zeiders and U.S. President Donald Trump are striking up something of an internet friendship.

On Monday (Apr. 28), Zeiders extended an open invitation to Trump to attend one of his concerts.

"Come out to a show anytime Mr. President!" he wrote in an Instagram Stories slide.

This was in response to a post Trump made on his Truth Social media platform, in which he raved over the "Pretty Little Poison" star's music.

"Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts and ENJOY!" Trump wrote, signing the statement with his initials.

Get our free mobile app

"Appreciate the love," Zeiders told the president in his response post.

Warren Zeiders, Instagram Warren Zeiders, Instagram loading...

It's a little unclear how, if at all, Zeiders and Trump are connected. Zeiders' team told Rolling Stone that the two men "didn't have any previous communications" before this week's exchange.

Read More: Warren Zeiders Goes on NSFW Rant, Boots a Fan Who Flipped Him Off

Rolling Stone also points out that Zeiders gave an interview on Fox News' One Nation With Brian Kilmeade this week. During that clip, Zeiders detailed his early life as a lacrosse player who planned to pursue a career in sales or marketing, but who always had a passion for music.

"Now that I do this, I couldn't imagine a life where I'm not doing this," Zeiders said of his career in country music.

Zeiders had a breakout year in country music in 2024, and he's gained a whole new level of fandom in recent months. He's beloved both for his music and for his habit of taking off his shirt at concerts, revealing a chiseled physique that's helped propel him to country heartthrob status.

But not everyone has been quite so positive about Zeiders' rise.

Earlier this week, independent artist Aaron Watson took a dig at the newer singer in a TikTok spoof, where he refers to Zeiders as "Wilbur Zayderhoffer" — never by name — and describes him "a little hoity-toity, if you ask me."

The dig centered on a recent exchange between Zeiders and a concertgoer who flipped him off mid-show. The singer responded with a tirade of expletives, and finally kicked the fan out.

"He flipped you off. He basically held up a spoon and Wilbur, you’re up there on the stage in the spotlight and you whipped out a machete," Watson said in response.