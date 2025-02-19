Wendy’s Has Made a Change + Customers Are Furious About It!
Wendy's just dropped a cool $53 million on some brand new artificial intelligence software to take orders from customers, and it's already being installed at their restaurants.
The goal is to streamline the ordering process for people — if they free up Wendy's employees' time, those employees can better serve customers in other ways, according to the company.
So, Wendy's is installing digital ordering kiosks and artificial intelligence-run drive-thru ordering.
But folks who've used the "improved" technology aren't impressed — people are already sounding off on the Wendy's sub-Reddit.
"It. Is. Horrible. I can speak loud and clear and it would still take 3x to understand what I’m saying," one person says. "The AI would keep cutting me off mid sentence. It would also cut you off if you paused at all when ordering for 0.5 seconds. It’s really annoying to have the bot try to figure out how to customize menu items (i.e. no pickle)."
Others were quick to agree.
"God forbid they increase wages to what the market demands. Instead they make dumba-- decisions that are going to drive them out of business," another person writes.
One customer had a tip for others who are fed up with AI taking over, saying: "Just do what I do, when the AI asks to take your order - just say AGENT. and keep repeating that till you get a human."
RetailWire reports that Wendy's is planning to have these up and running by the end of 2025. That is, unless customers put a stop to it.
