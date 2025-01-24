Former Wendy’s Employee Reveals What Brand Their Nuggets Are + I’ve Confirmed
A woman recently posted on Reddit asking for some help with something for her autistic daughter. Her daughter only eats certain foods, and one of those safe foods is Wendy's chicken nuggets.
"My daughter (she’s on the spectrum) absolutely loves them, and it’s been tough finding something similar for home. I recently came across two options at our local Costco Business Center: Crescent Brand Breast Nuggets and Tyson White Meat Panko Nuggets."
"Both look pretty decent, but I was wondering if anyone has tried either of these and how they compare to Wendy’s nuggets in terms of taste, texture, or breading?" she continues.
After the mom has spent thousands of dollars on Wendy's chicken nuggets and also faced situations where there wasn't a Wendy's nearby, she was looking for a nugget that's very similar to Wendy's that she could purchase in a store.
This is where it gets interesting: A former Wendy's employee chimed in and dropped some knowledge that shook the internet.
"I worked at Wendy's and the boxes of nuggets that are shipped in are just from Tyson. So literally, to replicate our nuggets, buy Tyson nuggets and deep fry them."
After a few others co-signed on this statement, we hit the internet for some answers. CrueltyFreeInvesting.org confirms that Yum!, the company that owns Wendy's and other fast-food chains, indeed used Tyson chicken nuggets.
If you are in a similar situation — or are looking to juice up your Super Bowl party — you can buy a few Wendy's nuggets and save the containers to refill with the Tyson chicken nugget dupes and nobody will know the difference.
