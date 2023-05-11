What the Mom in Your Life Really Wants for Mother’s Day

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday — yep, May 14 — and you might be like a lot of people who are struggling to find the mother in your life that perfect gift.

Good news: You just have to think back on conversations you have had with her recently, because chances are, she has dropped hints.

In a new poll, 71 percent of mothers say that they indeed drop hints to let their partners know what gift or gifts they might want for Mother's Day. To piggyback off of that, 67 percent of mothers are now even curating their own wish list of Mother's Day gifts that they want to receive — kind of like a baby registry, if you will.

If you were planning to get that special woman in your life some flowers for Mother's Day, she doesn't want them — at least, according to this poll. I know that personally, my wife doesn't allow me to get her flowers ever, because "they'll just die in a few days, and I'll be sad."

Also according to this amazing new research that we all needed to see, 47 percent of the men in America planned on getting their wives jewelry, while 39 percent of partners were going to get some sort of edible gift.

A firm, but not overwhelming 39 percent are going to make the ultimate mistake of trying to pick out clothes or an accessory for their women.

If you're still in limbo and trying to nail down the ultimate gift for the matriarch of your family, one out of ever two moms say the most meaningful thing others can do for them on Mother's Day is take care of household chores, keep an eye on the kids and handle other tasks, so Mom can put her feet up and relax in peace.

Country Stars With Their Moms Country singers will celebrate Mother's Day with these women. See the mothers of 20 stars, including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and more.

Sam Hunt Songs About His Wife Sam Hunt 's wife Hannah Lee Fowler has inspired several songs from his catalog, including a few of his biggest hits. They're not all good memories, however ...