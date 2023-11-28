Longtime Yellowstone fans were right to wonder how the show would be censored for a run on CBS. One edit made for Season 2, Ep. 7 is just comical.

In fairness, very little has been cut from Season 1 and Season 2 on CBS. As expected, the language — especially Beth Dutton's language — has been muted or altered. For example, during Season 1, Ep. 1 "Daybreak," a stranger named Ted comes on to Beth who tells him "You look like a real soft f--k, Ted."

On CBS that was tweaked to, "You look like a real soft flight."

That's totally understandable. Network television has to answer to the FCC, while cable television and streaming services only have advertisers to worry about. CBS execs drew the line of decency in an interesting place, however: The full scene is a large part of the most recent episode of the Dutton Rules podcast:

During Ep. 7, Beth Dutton is attacked by two Beck Brothers henchmen. It's a brutal scene, arguably the most violent from the show's four-and-a-half seasons. There's a stabbing, gunshots, three murders, a near sexual assault and about 10 minutes of blood and bruising. It ends (thanks to Rip Wheeler, aka Superman) with the two henchmen dead, hanging from Malcolm Beck's back porch.

CBS showed the dead men's bloodied faces and the note pinned to their naked torsos with a large knife. They didn't want network television viewers to know they were naked, however.

A pair of black boxer briefs was drawn on each man for network television — apparently the violence, blood, murder and aggressive messaging service are cool, but you can't show a naked man's hip on TV. Other edits may have proved more costly, but this one stands out as strange against so many decisions to air scenes as-is.

Have you spotted any other differences between the Paramount Network and CBS versions of Yellowstone? Email the Dutton Rules podcast team at staff@tasteofcountry.com with your tips.

This week, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down Ep. 7 and 8 of Season 2 of Yellowstone, as well as Part 5 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast. It's also now available on YouTube.

