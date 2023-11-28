What &#8216;Yellowstone&#8217; Fans Watching CBS Missed Last Weekend [Dutton Rules]

What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Watching CBS Missed Last Weekend [Dutton Rules]

Paramount

Longtime Yellowstone fans were right to wonder how the show would be censored for a run on CBS. One edit made for Season 2, Ep. 7 is just comical.

In fairness, very little has been cut from Season 1 and Season 2 on CBS. As expected, the language — especially Beth Dutton's language — has been muted or altered. For example, during Season 1, Ep. 1 "Daybreak," a stranger named Ted comes on to Beth who tells him "You look like a real soft f--k, Ted."

On CBS that was tweaked to, "You look like a real soft flight."

Paramount
loading...

That's totally understandable. Network television has to answer to the FCC, while cable television and streaming services only have advertisers to worry about. CBS execs drew the line of decency in an interesting place, however: The full scene is a large part of the most recent episode of the Dutton Rules podcast:

During Ep. 7, Beth Dutton is attacked by two Beck Brothers henchmen. It's a brutal scene, arguably the most violent from the show's four-and-a-half seasons. There's a stabbing, gunshots, three murders, a near sexual assault and about 10 minutes of blood and bruising. It ends (thanks to Rip Wheeler, aka Superman) with the two henchmen dead, hanging from Malcolm Beck's back porch.

RelatedIs Lawmen: Bass Reeves Worth the Hype?

CBS showed the dead men's bloodied faces and the note pinned to their naked torsos with a large knife. They didn't want network television viewers to know they were naked, however.

A pair of black boxer briefs was drawn on each man for network television — apparently the violence, blood, murder and aggressive messaging service are cool, but you can't show a naked man's hip on TV. Other edits may have proved more costly, but this one stands out as strange against so many decisions to air scenes as-is.

Have you spotted any other differences between the Paramount Network and CBS versions of Yellowstone? Email the Dutton Rules podcast team at staff@tasteofcountry.com with your tips.

This week, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down Ep. 7 and 8 of Season 2 of Yellowstone, as well as Part 5 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast. It's also now available on YouTube.

22 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know

How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 22 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 22 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch

Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Dutton Rules, Yellowstone
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country