Season 22 of American Idol was introduced with a trailer video that finds the show's four biggest stars strolling down a Wizard of Oz-inspired road toward Hollywood.

The new video also reveals the premiere date for the 2024 season of American Idol.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to judge Season 22 of American Idol. Ryan Seacrest will host.

It's the seventh straight season for the foursome on ABC, after Seacrest led 15 seasons on Fox.

Iam Tongi won Season 21 of American Idol in May.

When Does American Idol Season 22 Begin?

Season 22 of American Idol will start on Feb. 18 on ABC (streaming on Hulu). That's the Sunday after the Super Bowl.

Traditionally, the season begins with several weeks of auditions, with contestants vying for a golden ticket to Hollywood. A group of about 50 gets pared down from there.

In announcing the new season's premiere date, Seacrest and the judging panel walk the "golden ticket road" to Hollywood, paying homage to the hometowns of several previous American Idol winners and favorites.

Kelly Clarkson's hometown of Burelson, Texas, and Carrie Underwood's hometown of Checotah, Okla., are spotlighted, as is Tongi's hometown of Kahuku, Hawaii.

Perry is the "Dorthy" of the 75-second-long clip. At the end she delivers a take on Judy Garland's most famous line, saying, "There's no place like American Idol," after clicking the heels of her ruby slippers and spinning toward the camera.

Hometowns look to be a theme for the famous reality show in 2024. Last fall, the three judges talked about growing closer after visiting each other's childhoods. WALB-TV even captured Bryan returning to his alma mater, Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga.

"You can't separate us!" Perry told ET in October. "You can't break this fam down!"

