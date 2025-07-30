Alison Sweeney Left ‘Days of Our Lives’ (and Hollywood) — She Has No Regrets

Alison Sweeney isn't craving the spotlight — she’s embracing life far away from it.

The longtime Days of Our Lives star traded red carpets for desert sunsets, swapping the chaos of Los Angeles for a slower, quieter pace in Arizona.

Leaving Hollywood may have been the best thing she ever did.

“I love how normal it is,” the 48-year-old actress tells FOX News Digital. “I mean, no, I don’t miss Hollywood. I miss my family … but I am thrilled with my life.”

From Soap Star to Small-Town Living

Sweeney began acting at age 4 in a Kodak commercial and rose to fame playing Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives — a role she held on and off for more than 20 years.

She also hosted The Biggest Loser and starred in multiple Hallmark Channel films.

But now, she’s living a world away from the spotlight, having relocated to Arizona with her husband, David Sanov, and their two children.

Why She Stepped Away

Sweeney’s time as a child actor taught her hard lessons, especially about self-image in an industry that values looks above all.

“There’s always someone out there who is prettier and skinnier and fancier,” she once said. “But I learned how to believe in myself and find confidence from within.”

Her family helped keep her grounded. “My parents are super grounded and real and tough and strict,” she explained. “I was never left out on my own to figure that out.”

Prioritizing Wellness Over Fame

These days, health and wellness are at the forefront.

“I’m a busy mom and I work all the time,” Sweeney says.

One of the things I learned at The Biggest Loser is that your body is trying to communicate with you.

Rather than chasing quick fixes, she focuses on nutrition and balance: “Staying active is very important, but I do think nutrition is number one.”

25 Years of Marriage — and Perspective

Sweeney and Sanov recently celebrated 25 years of marriage, and she says it’s the little things that matter most.

“He charges my phone for me when I can’t find it. I make him a cappuccino in the morning just to be nice,” she says. “It’s not about grand gestures — it’s about appreciating the small ones.”