Why Luke Grimes Won’t Watch ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has heard his TV show is pretty good, but he wouldn't know. The man behind Kayce Dutton doesn't watch it.

"Not because I don't want to or I'm too cool to watch," he tells Today during an interview that aired on Thursday (Jan. 5).

"It would affect my work since we're still doing it. One day when it's all said and done, I'll sit down and watch the whole thing," he adds.

The bottom line is that Grimes — who also has a country album coming in 2023 — doesn't like watching himself work. "I get in my head and judgey about what I'm doing," he admits, revealing something about himself that many fans can relate to.

The 38-year-old actor is a fan of the show and of Montana, where Yellowstone is filmed. In fact, he and wife Bianca Rodrigues moved there several years ago after falling in love with the state. They're pretty private — watch below as Grimes tries to pivot away the topic — but she is the inspiration for his music.

"No Horse to Ride" is the name of his first country single, and it's a love song that lists how he'd be different without his sweeter half.

"I’d be a drunk without a drink to drink / A guitar with a broken string / Without you, I’d be a falling star without a midnight sky / A cowboy with no horse to ride," Grimes sings in the chorus.

Last Sunday (Jan. 1), Yellowstone fans heard "No Horse to Ride" during the mid-season finale of the show. Grimes didn't.

