‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Is Married to a Brazilian Model

On Yellowstone, Luke Grimes' character Kayce Dutton is married to Monica (Kelsey Asbille), but his real-life wife is a natural in front of the camera, as well.

Bianca Rodrigues Grimes is a model from Brazil. She's also the one to turn to for a glimpse of the actor's life off-camera.

Luke Grimes is not on Twitter or Instagram, and for the most part, he keeps quiet about his personal life — although he did tell Taste of Country he was living in Montana during an interview for the Dutton Rules Podcast. Parade shares that he and Bianca do not have children and have been married since 2018. Last November, she recognized their three-year anniversary with a post.

"I’m so lucky to have you in my life," Bianca Rodrigues Grimes writes. "Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo"

If you're doing the math, that means the couple married just after the end of Season 1 of Yellowstone. Season 4 wrapped earlier this month.

Lately, the majority of photos shared to Grimes' wife's Instagram page have either been candid selfies or poses, pictures of her with the actor, or scenes from their Montana home. There are some gems of the two together, including this pre-pandemic pic:

You have to scroll down to before she and Grimes were married to see some of her modeling work. it looks like she's done a significant amount of swimsuit modeling, with several brands tagged in her photos.

Other photos are professional quality, but may just be candid pictures taken by a friend or family, or maybe even Luke. This leggy look was snapped as she paused during a visit to Ten Thousand Waves Japanese Spa and Resort.

It's possible fans of the actor may get to know about his wife in a very different way: Look for Grimes to pursue his music passions in 2021. He says he's going to make a trip to Nashville to do some songwriting, and he's given every indication that country music is where his heart is. Currently, he's signed to the same management company as country trio Midland and newcomer Hailey Whitters.

Prior to Yellowstone, Grimes starred in films like American Sniper and the 50 Shades of Gray trilogy.