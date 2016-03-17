The 2016 presidential campaign is heating up, and Willie Nelson recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming election with ABC affiliate KSAT.

“It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Nelson says. “I’ve seen the circus a few times, but this beats any circus I’ve ever seen.

The 82-year-old has seen quite a bit throughout his lifetime, and he says the election "circus" seems to have candidates throwing more insults than sharing ways to solve the nation's issues.

“Seems like they’re just tearing each other down,” he adds. “They can’t wait to say something negative about somebody and then they still want us to vote for them.”

Earlier this week, Nelson made a surprise appearance at the South By Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, at the popup Spotify House. The unplanned show had Nelson performing a full set of music that spanned his versatile catalogue. Meanwhile, last night, March 16, he performed at a Kris Kristofferson tribute show in Nashville, where he shared the stage with Kristofferson for a performance of "Highwayman" alongside Shooter Jennings and Jamey Johnson.

The Redheaded Stranger also discussed his singing style with KSAT, and why he refuses to slow down his touring schedule.

“I like to sing it the way I feel it, and I feel it differently every time, so I don’t get tired of hearing the same thing over and over again.”

He adds, “I’m going as slow as I want to. I’m almost stopped. I seem to be doing pretty good. I made it up this morning.”