Willie Nelson will be coming to televisions across America when his new concert special, Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, airs next month.

The two-hour musical event will pay tribute to the country music legend and his illustrious seven-decade career through performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from concerts. The special will also include more than 20 new televised performances by several of country music's most famous faces, shot at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena last January.

Fellow country music legend George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Mathews, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies are some of the artists who will pay tribute to the "Always on My Mind" singer. Willie Nelson: American Outlaw will premiere on the A&E network on April 12 at 10PM ET. To watch a preview of the upcoming concert special, click above.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw is part of a series of country-centered specials. "Jolene" songstress Dolly Parton and "The Gambler" himself, Kenny Rogers, will also appear in their own upcoming country music documentaries the A&E network. Biography: Dolly will air on April 12 at 8PM ET and Biography: Kenny will air the following day, on April 13 at 9PM ET. Each of the respective documentaries will focus on each of the singers and their journeys in the landscape of country music and the lasting impact of their careers that can be seen in today's country music landscape.

The announcement of Nelson's new feature program comes shortly after the singer shared the news that he plans to release his 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring, on April 24.