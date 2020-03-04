Kenny Rogers' life and epic career are the subject of an upcoming two-hour documentary special from A&E. The network has announced that "Biography: Kenny Rogers" will premiere on Monday, April 13, but Taste of Country readers are getting an exclusive first look.

"Biography: Kenny Rogers" traces Rogers' rise from an impoverished childhood in Texas through his early stints in a string of bands that included the First Edition, with whom he scored his first hits. It also covers the struggle Rogers faced in the early days of his solo career before he finally broke through as a country solo star.

Rogers would go on to a stellar career as one of the most successful country singers of his generation, placing a long string of iconic hits that included "The Gambler," "Through the Years," "Lucille," "Lady," "Coward of the County," "Islands in the Stream" and more.

"Biography: Kenny Rogers" features live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers' 2017 farewell concert, All In for the Gambler, as well as exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance from Rogers and interviews with family members and stars including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Jamey Johnson and more.

Blackbird Presents produced "Biography: Kenny Rogers" for A&E Network, with Keith Wortman, Ken Levitan, Mark Anstendig, and Robert Rauffer serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson also serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

The two-hour special is set to premiere at 9PM ET/PT on A&E on April 13. Click the video at the top of the story for an exclusive sneak peek.