Willie Nelson Eats This Same Thing for Breakfast EVERY DAY

Turns out the key to living to 91 isn’t just good genes — it’s oatmeal, bacon and possibly a side of THC.

Willie Nelson has a simple approach to his diet, especially when it comes to breakfast. In an interview with Southern Living, Nelson shared that his morning routine always starts with oatmeal.

Although he hasn’t detailed his specific oatmeal recipe, Nelson’s love of cannabis has some speculating it may include the high-flying addition. That seems likely, because Nelson and his wife, Annie, have co-authored a cannabis-infused cookbook, Willie and Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook.

While oatmeal is his staple, Nelson also enjoys classic breakfast items like bacon and eggs (though he prefers them for dinner) according to an interview he did with E! News. He isn’t picky about how his eggs are prepared, but he prefers soft-scrambled.

Despite being a self-proclaimed light eater, his favorite foods are toast, waffles and eggs. Over the years, Nelson has adjusted his eating habits, swapping large calorie dishes like chicken-fried steaks and enchiladas for more nutritious options. At 91, he emphasizes a diet free from chemicals and focused on whole, unprocessed foods, because of his belief in eating well.

Nelson has recorded more than 150 albums in his career. In 2024, the "On the Road Again" singer was nominated for a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. In 2023, he was nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning the award for Best Country Album.

Check out the full interview about his favorite breakfast food:

It seems like whatever he is doing, it is working great for him at 91.

