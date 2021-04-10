As a longtime advocate of marijuana, Willie Nelson is now stepping into the world of education with a marijuana convention.

Under his Luck Presents brand, Nelson is launching the inaugural Luck Summit: Planting the Seed summit, which will provide a comprehensive look at the cannabis plant in an effort to "destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way," according to an event description.

Hosted by Americana singer Nathaniel Rateliff, the three-day virtual event will feature presentations by keynote speakers in addition to cooking demonstrations, performances, comedy routines, health-themed activities and more. Programming will also be shaped around such topics as social justice, wellness, community, science and sustainability, among others.

It is part of what the country legend refers to as "High Holidays" that celebrates the cannabis plant over the course of nine days, beginning on the annual marijuana holiday, April 20 (4/20), and ending on his 88th birthday on April 29. The conference takes place April 26-29 on the virtual platform, Hopin. All the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit HeadCount's Cannabis Voter Project, an organization that educates, registers and turns out voters interested in cannabis policy.

Additionally, Nelson issued a letter to President Biden in April 2021 on behalf of Luck Presents requesting that he make "High Holidays" an official national holiday.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?” Nelson writes in the Twitter letter.

This is Nelson's latest effort in the cannabis world. In 2015, he launched his own line of cannabis products called Willie's Reserve, and he turned his passion for the plant into song with his 2012 collaboration with Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson titled "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die."

