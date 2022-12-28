Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs.

The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019.

Annie and Willie Nelson sit cross-legged in a photo shared at Lukas Nelson's Instagram page. The 89-year-old is smiling and pointing to a message added in green, red and white. "Happy holidays, love the Nelsons," Lukas captions inclusively.

As much as any artist, Nelson was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, going to great lengths to avoid contracting an illness that has killed millions. In May, he tested positive, but didn't share details of how life-threatening it was until August.

"There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it," he told New York Times Magazine.

At the time, the magazine shared that walking was becoming increasingly difficult for him. Singing and playing guitar seemed to ease the strain.

Still, Nelson released A Beautiful Time, a solo album of originals and covers that would earn him a Grammy nomination for the 2023 awards. He also earned Grammy nominations in two other country categories, making him among the most nominated in country music heading into February's ceremony.

Nelson and his wife Annie married in 1991. He has eight total children from multiple relationships.