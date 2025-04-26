Willie Nelson’s Wife, Annie, Claps Back at Media Outlet Over Inaccurate Report: ‘Just Ask’

Willie Nelson's wife, Annie, hit back at AXS TV after the media outlet posted incorrect information to social media, implying that their son Lukas is now their caretaker.

AXS TV shared a picture of the three to Instagram on April 14, accompanied by the caption, "Lukas Nelson takes pride in taking care of 91-yr-old dad, Willie Nelson & 63-yr-old mom, Annie D'Angelo. Lukas makes sure mom & dad are comfortable and living their best life after many long years of making rad music."

Annie responded in the comments on April 18, pointing out several factual inaccuracies.

"Hey @axstv why would you take a photo from someone else’s feed (my friend @marthacasselbodell ) & then make stuff up?" she writes.

"I still take care of my husband (Lukas has always been there for us as has his brother @particlekid ) and love it," she adds.

Get our free mobile app

"Then you claim our incorrect ages. Don’t do that. Just ask."

Nelson is actually 91 years old, while Annie is 68.

According to People, the couple met on the set the 1986 Western movie Stagecoach. Nelson starred in the film, while his future wife worked as a makeup artist on the set.

They wed in 1991. Their two sons, Lukas and Micah, are also notable musicians.

Annie is Nelson's fourth wife, but his longest-lasting and most settled relationship by far.

Nelson told People in 2023 that a shared sense of humor is one of the biggest secrets to their long and happy union.

"As they say, laughter's the best medicine," Nelson said. "I've always enjoyed a good joke."

He's also fiercely proud of their sons, who frequently tour with him in addition to pursuing their own solo careers.

"We've got a couple of great kids," Nelson reflected. "I am proud of them and all they're doing on their own. It's great to have your kids with you at any time, but if they're on the stage singing with you and they're good, that makes it even better."

PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker