Woman Dies in Parking Lot of Longhorn Steakhouse Moments After Eating Lunch

Not every holiday season is joyful.

A woman near Nashville, Tenn. was dining at her local Longhorn Steakhouse for lunch, but little did she know, this would be her last meal.

Per local affiliate WSMV, Cathy Pendergrass, 61, exited the restaurant to head to her car when a freak accident occurred.

Murfreesboro police say that a woman in the driver's seat of a Honda CRV was backing out of a parking space to allow a man in a wheelchair to get into the passenger seat. The man in the wheelchair was being helped into the CRV by another woman, because he had recently suffered a stroke and had no feeling in his left side. As he was getting in, he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to reverse, spin out of control and hit another vehicle.

Pendergrass was then pinned between the two vehicles. She was rushed to a local hospital, but eventually succumbed to her injuries. She died six days after the accident, on December 29.

