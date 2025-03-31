Woman Gets Run Over After Saving Parking Spot for Another Driver

Everyone wants a good parking spot, but not everyone is willing to get run over to save one.

A 30-year-old woman in Winnipeg, Canada was taken to the hospital after she was run over following an argument over a parking spot.

She was standing in an unoccupied parking spot, saving it for a family member who was on the way from the other side of the parking lot. But another driver got there first and wanted to park their car. That is when a verbal argument broke out between the two.

The driver of the waiting SUV then proceeded to enter the parking spot, hitting the woman and trapping her underneath the front tires.

The driver then thought better of the incident and tried to flee the scene, but authorities quickly caught up and arrested the 40-year-old driver. The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for lower body injuries.

The driver was charged with assault with a weapon and driving carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act.

In the United States, the laws about parking lots are a bit murkier. Most states prohibit the blocking of a parking spot with things like a cone or another apparatus, because roads are public, not private, so citizens do not have the right to impede traffic.

But some states do have specific laws, like New York, where you could be ticketed for doing what this woman did. And definitely what the SUV driver did.

So, be careful trying to save a spot for someone — it may be against local laws, and it may get you run over if you come across the wrong person.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.