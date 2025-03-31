Wonder Bread — the great bread we all grew up on — just revealed its first drastic change in the brand's 104-year history.

According to Food Dive, Flowers Foods, which owns the iconic Wonder brand, is moving beyond just bread: They're introducing a new line of donuts.

Brace yourself, because this might just make your sweet tooth come unhinged. Wonder will now offer honey buns, cupcakes and cinnamon rolls, in addition to their already famous bread.

Why the change?

Wonder used to be a part of the Hostess brand, until it went bankrupt roughly 10 years ago. So, Wonder got sold to Flowers Foods, while the Hostess cake brands were sold to the company that also makes jelly, the J.M. Smucker Company, aka Smucker's.

Wonder finally decided it wants back into the snacking business — a $1.6 billion industry these days.

"For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households," Ashley Hornsby, a Wonder spokesperson, says. "With the launch of our new treats, we’re excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle."

Wonder is such a popular brand with such loyalty, and they are betting on fans to make these new sweet offerings a hit.

If you know and trust a brand already, you're more likely to be into other things they make due to an established trust you have with them. It's no wonder why the popular bread brand has decided to expand.

