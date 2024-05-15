If your name is Kyle you better get to Texas this weekend — Kyle, Texas to be exact.

That is the site, obviously, for The Kyle Fair, a meeting that is hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the largest same name gathering. The official count for the record books will happen May 18 at 1PM local time.

But it isn't just an attempt at history, The Kyle Fair is a three day party that the city is hoping will be more than just a notch in the record books.

Sorry Kyler or Keller, the record is for Kyle's only. Proof of identification is required, but all ages of Kyle are encouraged to attend.

This is the fifth attempt by the city to set the record. Last year The Kyle Fair had roughly 1,500 Kyle's show up, but that was not enough. Back in 2017, the town of Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia saw 2,235 Ivan's show up to set the Guinness World Record.

For all the info on everything Kyle and beyond, check out the website. Good luck and hopefully all of you Kyle's can bring home the record for the USA.