WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Says His Cancer Is ‘Gone’ After Surgery

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has announced that his colon cancer is gone, one month after he underwent surgery in his fight with the disease.

He shared the news in an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, according to Wrestling News.

"You never know about tomorrow," Ross reflects. "The cancer's gone, which I'm very happy to say. So, you know, my health has returned, and I'm feeling pretty damn good."

He also said he hopes to attend the AEW: All in Texas event scheduled for July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

"Colon cancer is serious business, and I'm just glad I came through it without any complications. I'm very blessed in that regard," he says in his latest update. "... I'm feeling pretty good, actually. So I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there."

The 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer announced his diagnosis in mid-May, and on May 27, he shared a selfie from the hospital as he checked in for surgery to fight the disease. In that post, Ross said he was "ready to kick this cancer out on its a--!"

At that time, he also noted that the surgery he was undergoing was minimally invasive, and he expected his recovery time to be about a week.

Ross is one of the WWE's best-known and longstanding wrestling commentators. He is a member of the WWE, NWA and Wrestling Observer Newsletter Halls of Fame. He has worked for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019.

He was previously diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021 and was open about his health and treatment on social media. Two months after announcing his diagnosis, he said he was "cancer free" and that he planned to resume his commentator duties at AEW.