Wynonna Judd Hits Back at Online Comments After Her CMA Awards Performance

Wynonna Judd turned to social media late Wednesday evening (Nov. 8) after performing at the 2023 CMA Awards, clapping back at comments on her performance that suggested she was struggling.

Jelly Roll took the stage to open the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night by singing "Need a Favor," and Judd joined him in a surprise guest appearance.

The pair delivered strong vocal performances, but afterward, a number of social media comments suggested that Judd looked like she was in pain and holding onto Jelly Roll to keep from falling down.

TMZ reports that some fans openly speculated about Judd's health after the performance.

Judd addressed those concerns with her trademark humor in a video she posted to TikTok, captioning the clip, "Don't read the comments they say ..."

"I've read the comments," Judd admits with a laugh, adding, "I'm just gonna come clean with y'all. I was so freaking nervous ... I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, and I wanted it to be so good for him."

"I could cry right now, but I'm not going to, because I'm such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing, and I said, 'Absolutely!'" she shares.

Judd says her nerves made her feel disoriented in the moment that she actually stepped onto the stage to surprise the audience.

"I got out there and I was so nervous, I just held on for dear life," she states. "And that's the bottom line."

Judd recorded the video clip while seated in a plane, and she said she was on her way to Texas, where she is slated to play a show on her current Back to Wy Tour on Thursday (Nov. 9) in San Antonio.

"And all is well," she says.