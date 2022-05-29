Wynonna Judd on Naomi’s Death, One Month Later: ‘This Cannot Be How The Judds Story Ends’

It has been one month, nearly to the day, since country legend Naomi Judd died by suicide on Apr. 30.

On Sunday (May 29), Naomi's daughter and The Judds band mate Wynonna Judd shared an emotional social media post, detailing some of her reflections on the tragic loss of her mother, one month later. She posted a picture of herself performing at Naomi's public memorial service, and began her message by telling fans she was "[c]hecking in."

"There is so much happening in the world right now," Wynonna said. "So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No...I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

The singer then offered a series of paragraphs describing what she's learned and what conclusions she's come to in her first month since her mother's death, which range from simple descriptions of her grieving process to the plans she's started to make on how to heal.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," Wynonna began. "This cannot be how The Judds story ends."

She added that she felt "helpless -- right now especially," but that she knew the importance of reaching out to those around her to help her grapple with her grief. "I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," she added.

Specifically, Wynonna said that she is prioritizing her health and healing, especially because she is a new grandmother. She told fans that her first granddaughter, Kaliyah, was born on Apr. 13, just two weeks and two days before Naomi's death. She explained that she was aware that "to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work.

"I know that it is a simple steps program, and that those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days," she continued.

Wynonna has also committed to continuing the Judds legacy through an upcoming tour that the duo had planned, prior to Naomi's death, for fall 2022. That show will carry on with a cast of all-star guests, including Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Trisha Yearwood. Martina McBride, who's been on the bill as a supporting act ever since the tour was announced, will remain a part of the show.

The singer also reflected on the enduring power of music, and in particular of The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge," which Naomi co-wrote and which was the last song they performed together, on the stage of the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

"I DO know that as corny as it sounds, 'Love Can Build a Bridge,'" she said in her message. "I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night."

Naomi died at the age of 76. Her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, first reported her death in a statement. The following day, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and both Wynonna and Ashley attended the ceremony, giving emotional statements in tribute to their mother.