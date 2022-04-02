Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media.

Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.

"There's no place like home!" Smith writes to accompany an unretouched picture of a beautiful sunset over the nearby mountains:

The real-life cowboy made a name for himself as a rodeo rider before he became a Hollywood stunt man and bit player. He eventually made the transition to larger roles, and his role as Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone is by far the biggest exposure of his career. He has shared previous shots of his ranch, revealing a particular affinity for sunsets, which also show off the pens where he tends his animals.

Smith's real-life personality seems considerably cheerier than that of his character on Yellowstone, but he shares the same work ethic and no-nonsense values. The 62-year-old actor declined to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27 alongside his Yellowstone co-stars because getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was a requirement for attending.

"I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated," Smith stated flatly in a video he posted to social media. "I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

Smith is not the only Yellowstone cast member who lives on a real-life ranch. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kevin Costner's breathtaking Colorado ranch, and keep scrolling to see inside the real-life ranch where Yellowstone films, where cabins are also available to rent.

