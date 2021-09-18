Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison has just purchased a beautiful hacienda-style home that's nestled in the canyons around Los Angeles, and pictures show a gorgeous residence that offers soaring views of the mountains.

Dirt.com reports that Harrison paid $2.5 million for her home, which was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa in more recent years.

Online property listings show a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,659-square-foot home that is magazine-worthy. The house is built directly adjacent to the side of a hill in the winding canyons in L.A. County, and it's extremely private, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, as well.

The interior rooms are finished with gleaming white walls juxtaposed with earthier wood and stone elements, including a large fireplace that provides the focal point in the living room. The floors and some ceilings are also wood, and the large, airy kitchen features floating wood shelves and a wooden island. The kitchen, living and dining rooms all flow together in an open floor plan that offers plenty of natural light.

The master suite attaches to a spacious master bath with a stand-alone shower and a clawfoot bathtub, and there are two other en suites with their own attached bathrooms, as well as a large bonus room that could be used as another bedroom, an office, a media room or a gym or crafting space. One of those bedrooms also has its own exterior entrance. The laundry room off the kitchen features open steps that lead to an observation level of the home.

The exterior of the house is even more appealing than the inside, with stone steps built into the side of the hill leading to various porches, decks and entrances of the multi-story villa. There's an outdoor living space centered around an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor dining space and several stone retaining walls and walkways, with steps that lead off into the surrounding brush. The stonework and outdoor tile are perfectly chosen to blend right into the natural setting to complement, rather than impose over the natural splendor of the 1.46-acre property.

Harrison is the granddaughter of the late Caroline Rose Hunt, an oil heiress who was a billionaire hotel magnate and the wealthiest woman in America at one time. She appears on Yellowstone in the role of Laramie, a barrel racer whose arrival made waves in the bunkhouse on the Dutton ranch in Season 3 of Yellowstone.

Ironically, she's moving into the area as another Yellowstone cast member is moving out. Harrison's new home is located just over five miles from the luxurious home co-star Ryan Bingham sold for $2.45 million in a deal that closed on Sept. 10.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Harrison's stunning new villa, and keep scrolling to inside Bingham's luxurious former home, as well as the cabins that are available for rent on the real-life Yellowstone ranch.

