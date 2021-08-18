Jennifer Landon doesn't just ride horses as part of her role on Yellowstone, she also loves to ride in real life. The actor turned to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 16) to share pictures and video of a recent trip she made to Mexico, where she had what she calls "one of the most exciting and memorable rides of my life."

Landon — who plays the character of female ranch hand Teeter on Yellowstone — posted several photos and two video clips from the trip, writing, "I recently took a road trip to Valle de Guadalupe and I can’t recommend it enough. I went for the food and wine, but while I was there I was lucky enough to go riding with @bajabyhorse and had one of the most exciting and memorable rides of my life. Her horses are phenomenal!"

In the final clip in the series below, Landon gallops away from the camera on a dirt trail through the scrub brush as others cheer her on. When she finally reins her horse to a stop, she exclaims, "That was f---ing cool!" with evident pleasure.

Landon says she became instant friends with Marty Harriman, who runs the Baja by Horse riding service. According to its website, Harriman "offers bespoke guided tours through the beautiful and varied landscapes of Baja California," where she has been riding for more than 50 years. She shares her knowledge of the landscape and history of the area to flesh out the experience, and each ride is photographed and tailored to the rider's needs.

The admiration between the women is mutual. Harriman is wearing a signature Yellowstone baseball cap in the photos Landon shares.

"P.S. check out her cap," Landon writes. "Turns out she’s the biggest #yellowstone #yellowstonetv fan south of the border."

Landon joined Yellowstone during its third season to play Teeter, whose arrival changes the dynamics of the previously all-male bunkhouse considerably. The role is a serious change of pace for Landon, whose father was the late Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven star Michael Landon.

She grew up in the high-dollar Brentwood area of Los Angeles and attended New York University. Landon made her screen debut as a child in an episode of Highway to Heaven, and she starred as Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns from 2005-2008. That role earned her three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She also starred as Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless in 2012.

Yellowstone ended Season 3 with multiple major characters' lives hanging in the balance after the Dutton family who own the Yellowstone ranch came under concerted attack. A teaser clip the Paramount Network released for the upcoming Season 4 shows that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has survived the initial attack, though it's not clear what might happen from there. The clip does not hint at the fate of the other characters as Season 4 begins.

Yellowstone has become such a television phenomenon that the Paramount Network is developing two different spinoff series. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, though very few details are available. Of particular interest to country music fans is a Yellowstone prequel titled 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-parents. The show follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the original show.

No air dates have been announced for the new shows, but Yellowstone is set to return for its much-anticipated Season 4 in November on the Paramount Network and Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

