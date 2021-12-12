‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Shares What It’s Like to Work With Kevin Costner

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly portrays the fierce character of Beth Dutton on the runaway hit show, and thus, she plays quite a few one-on-one scenes with series star Kevin Costner. In a recent interview, the actor reveals what her working relationship with the Academy Award winner is like.

The show launched in 2018 on the Paramount Network, starring Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family stay at odds with many of the entities who border their land due to various disputes that provide much of the intense drama, and Reilly's Beth Dutton is one of her father's most passionate advocates, even if she doesn't always agree with him.

In an interview with Looper in November, Reilly says she has great chemistry with the cinema icon.

"Well, we've been working together for four years now, he and I, and we have so many scenes together, so many days working together. He's honestly one of the nicest, most generous actors I've worked with," she states. "We get on so well and we have this real fun relationship. So, yeah, I mean, it's pretty wonderful. He's so incredible on the show. I really respect him as an actor and the work he's doing. I just love what he does. I could watch him all day. I'm learning a lot from him."

Those sentiments echo what Season 4 newcomer Piper Perabo recently told Taste of Country. Perabo plays the role of a protester named Summer Higgins, who initially runs afoul of the Duttons before beginning to realize that she and John share more common views than they might have thought. Her first scenes put her right in the middle of a protest that goes off the rails, then straight into a long one-on-one exchange with Costner.

"It was so crazy ... I was like, 'Okay, this is a lot for Day One,'" Perabo said with a laugh. "But it was exciting."

"It was also a little intimidating," she admits. "My first day with Kevin ... he's a real movie star, and so when you do a scene with somebody like that, you have this whole history of film that you see. You know, Bull Durham and Dances With Wolves and Field of Dreams. Just so many films that are kind of in your mind the first moment you see him. It's a little confusing. But he's such a good actor, and he's directed so many films that you get down to the work really quickly, because he's so calm and steady."

